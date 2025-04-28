369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Colloton, the executive officer of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, and the brigade staff officers stand at the front of the formation with Spc. Morace Thompson, guidon bearer, during a change of command ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones passed responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo and outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Patrick Clare relinquished command to Col. Bryon Linnehan, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)