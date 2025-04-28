369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, commanding general of the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, presents a gift to outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Patrick Clare during a change of command ceremony for the 369th Sustainment Brigade at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones passed responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo and Clare relinquished command to Col. Bryon Linnehan, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)