369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025)

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo, incoming senior enlisted leader of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, speaks to the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones passed responsibility to Lugo and Col. Patrick Clare relinquished command to Col. Bryon Linnehan, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)