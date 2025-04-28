369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025)

U.S. Army Col. Bryon Linnehan, the incoming commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, speaks to the audience during a change of command ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones passed responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo and Col. Patrick Clare relinquished command to Linnehan, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)
