    369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025) [Image 22 of 24]

    369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sutton 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, participate in a change of responsibility and command ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones passed responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo and outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Patrick Clare relinquished command to Col. Bryon Linnehan, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sutton)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 00:08
    Photo ID: 9000937
    VIRIN: 250427-A-YI636-4368
    Resolution: 5796x4347
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    NYNG 369th Sustainment Brigade Welcomes a New Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader

    TAGS

    change of responsibility
    change of command
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB

