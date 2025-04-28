369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Bryon Linnehan, holds the guidon he received from Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, commanding general of the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones passed responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo and Col. Patrick Clare relinquished command to Linnehan, the incoming commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)