369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025)

U.S. Army Col. Patrick Clare, outgoing commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, presents Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones, his outgoing senior enlisted advisor, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Jones passed responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo and Clare relinquished command to Col. Bryon Linnehan, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)