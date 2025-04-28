NYNG 369th Sustainment Brigade Welcomes a New Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader

HARLEM, New York - The 369th Sustainment Brigade, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, welcomed new leadership during a Change of Command and Responsibility ceremony held recently. U.S. Army Col. Bryon Linnehan assumed command from Col. Patrick Clare, and Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo took over senior enlisted advisor duties from Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones.



The ceremony, a military tradition that symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one command team member to another, involves the passing of the unit's colors, or guidon, which represent the unit's history, loyalty, and allegiance, and the new leader’s assumption of command in front of the unit.



The 369th has a history dating to its origins as the 15th Colored Regiment in 1913. It served in World War I and is a symbol of courage and resilience. The unit's legacy was a key theme throughout the ceremony, as remarkable stories of the 369th Infantry Regiment were told.

The event was attended by many distinguished guests, including Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, the adjutant general of New York, and other high-ranking general officers, colonels, warrant officers and command sergeants major.



Lt. Col. Michael Costello, the master of ceremonies, also extended thanks to the representatives from distinguished military organizations including, but not limited to:



- Le Souvenir Français, which plays a vital role in keeping alive the memory of the French soldiers who fought for American freedom and in fostering the enduring relationship between France and the United States.



- The Doughboy Foundation, which supports programs, projects and activities that educate the public about America’s participation in World War I.



- The 369th Veterans Association, a group that aims to honor and remember the contributions of veterans, particularly those who served in the 369th Infantry Regiment during World War I and other conflicts.



- The Old Guard of the City of New York, supporting active and deployed service members.



The first part of the combined ceremony entailed the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones passing responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo.



The ceremony began with an invocation by Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Scholes. He offered a prayer of gratitude for the brigade's heritage and its Soldiers, past and present, and blessed the outgoing and incoming leaders and their families.



The ceremony also featured the presentation of bouquets to the families of the outgoing and incoming leaders. Red roses were presented to Jones’ wife Eva and Clare’s wife Nicole, as a symbol of heartfelt gratitude signifying the bonds of loyalty and affection between the Soldiers and families. Yellow roses were presented to Linnehan’s wife Kristy as a symbol of new beginnings, welcoming the family with a bond of unity.



Costello emphasized the continuity and strength of the NCO leadership – the "backbone" of the Army National Guard. He highlighted the symbolism of the passing of the colors. Sgt. Maj. Theodore Gentile, the support operations sergeant major passed the colors to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jones.



Clare, presiding over his final change of responsibility with the brigade, shared many remarks about how invaluable Jones was during their 18-month tenure, highlighting Jones’ focus on unit readiness, leadership during the Warfighter Exercise 25-3, and his guidance during the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or NYS DOCCS, mission.



Clare described Jones as "my trusted advisor, my right hand man, and epitome of what a senior enlisted leader should be.”



“Your steady hand, wise counsel and genuine care for our troops have left your indelible mark on the brigade,” Clare said to Jones.



Jones, who was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal said, “Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter for me, one filled with pride, challenges, growth, and above, above all, the privilege of serving alongside the men and women of this legendary unit.”



In his farewell remarks, Jones expressed honor in serving with the Harlem Hellfighters and his thanks to them for their trust, commitment and relentless drive.



“While we are fiercely proud of our history, it is the Soldiers standing here today who continue to write that legacy,” said Jones. “You are the reason this unit remains steady, reliable and resilient. You are the reason we succeed.”



He also took the time to congratulate Clare on his promotion to brigadier general, and a heartfelt moment to thank his family as he steps away from this role with “a heart full of immense pride.”



Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo acknowledged the brigade's worldwide recognition and historical significance. He pledged to equip the soldiers and NCOs for success and expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Hellfighters.



“The 369th is known worldwide,” Lugo said. He spoke about when he was deployed with the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, how active duty soldiers acknowledged the tremendous history of the 369th and that he was excited to be here.



The second part of the ceremony consisted of Col. Patrick Clare relinquishing command to Col. Bryon Linnehan.



Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, commanding general of the 53rd Troop Command, presided over the change of command ceremony. She commended the outgoing and welcomed the incoming leaders.



Smith said, ”It's a privilege to be here today to honor and recognize the accomplishments of Col. Patrick G. Clare, and to welcome Col. Bryon Linnehan as the incoming commander of the 369 Sustainment Brigade.”



She outlined that when Clare took command in October of 2023, he immediately assessed the staff, and commanders, filling positions with the right people to make progress and meticulously oversaw the implementation of a detailed military decision making process that provided rigorous assessment and resulted in detailed and comprehensive operational orders.



Smith praised Clare, "Although Pat’s time as a commander was shorter than most, his accomplishments speak of his dedication and commitment to this brigade.”



She spoke of his efforts to foster camaraderie with the broader community and French allies, the establishment of the Hellfighters Ball, and the recent mobilization of 2000 Soldiers in response to the NYS DOCCS strike.



She highlighted his daily calls on behalf of the Soldiers and mentioned that he was one of the most transparent person people she knew.



“I truly thank you for your outstanding leadership and most of all, for your friendship,” said Smith.



She welcomed Linnehan, expressing confidence in his leadership and that it would be invaluable as he navigated the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.



“I have full confidence in your ability to build upon the strong foundation laid by Col. Clare and Command Sgt. Maj. Jones, to lead the brigade to even greater heights.”



Clare, who was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal, shared that he witnessed the spirit of the original Hellfighters among the Soldiers today - the refusal to yield, the commitment to the mission, and the demonstrated tenacity to ensure missions were accomplished.



“I've seen it - the unwavering professionalism you bring to preparing for and executing our federal missions,” said Clare. “Our mission, sustainment, is the lifeblood of any operation so never underestimate the importance of what you do because you truly sustain the fight.”



He spoke about each battalion and applauded the strength of their force, thanking every leaders for their dedication and leadership. He also remarked that in his 31 years of service that his wife, Nicole, was with him and he shared his heartfelt gratitude and pride in their family and thanked them form the bottom of his heart.



Incoming Commander, Col. Bryon Linnehan, opened with thanks to his wife, Kristy and thanked the attendees and outgoing leaders. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the brigade, a unit with an incredible responsibility.



Linnehan said, “I’m humbled to be able to return to Harlem to serve alongside you all. You continue to distinguish yourselves, whether it be on deployment or here at home.”



The ceremony closed with the commander of troops, Lt. Col. Mark Colloton, the brigade’s executive officer requesting permission to complete the ceremony.



The 369th Sustainment Brigade's history is intertwined with the Harlem Hellfighters of World War I. Then known as the 369th Infantry Regiment, the unit served with French forces, and their band, led by Lt. James Reese Europe, introduced jazz music to Europe. The 369th saw more frontline combat than any other American unit for 191 days, earning the French Croix de Guerre and the moniker "Hellfighters" from German adversaries. Sgt. Henry Johnson's heroism earned him a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor.

