3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade participate in a review during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of responsibility ceremony at the 3CAB flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. The assumption of command ceremony transfers leadership authority for the brigade that conducts aviation operations across multiple theaters. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)