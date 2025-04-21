3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade(3CAB) perform their duties during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3CAB flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. Harless qualified to fly the CH-47D heavy lift helicopter after completing flight training at Fort Rucker in 2003. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)