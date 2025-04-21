Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander [Image 1 of 10]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A member of the 3rd Infantry Band, “Rhythm of the Marne", directs other members through a warm-up exercise before Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. Harless, a Master Army Aviator with extensive combat experience, takes the helm of the brigade after serving as Deputy Commander for 1st Joint Special Operations Air Component at Fort Liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 13:30
    Photo ID: 8996339
    VIRIN: 250425-A-XI851-4773
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Assumption of Responsibility

