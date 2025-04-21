3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the 3rd Infantry Band, “Rhythm of the Marne", directs other members through a warm-up exercise before Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. Harless, a Master Army Aviator with extensive combat experience, takes the helm of the brigade after serving as Deputy Commander for 1st Joint Special Operations Air Component at Fort Liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)