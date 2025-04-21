3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade participate in a review during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3CAB flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. Harless , now the 3CAB commander, previously completed a special fellowship with the Federal Aviation Administration as a Military Special Assistant in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)