Soldiers with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade participate in a review during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3CAB flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. Harless , now the 3CAB commander, previously completed a special fellowship with the Federal Aviation Administration as a Military Special Assistant in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 13:18
|Photo ID:
|8996347
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-XI851-7366
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Rebeca Soria