3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division salute each other during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. A graduate of the National War College, Harless brings strategic expertise to the aviation unit stationed at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)