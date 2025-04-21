Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division salute each other during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. A graduate of the National War College, Harless brings strategic expertise to the aviation unit stationed at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 13:25
|Photo ID:
|8996343
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-XI851-2837
|Resolution:
|5387x3591
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.