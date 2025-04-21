3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade participate in Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3CAB flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. His previous Pentagon experience includes serving as Policy and Forces Branch Chief within the Army G-3/5/7 Special Operations Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)