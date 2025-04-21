Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander [Image 8 of 10]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade participate in Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3CAB flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. His previous Pentagon experience includes serving as Policy and Forces Branch Chief within the Army G-3/5/7 Special Operations Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

