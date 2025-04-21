Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Welcomes a New Commander [Image 2 of 10]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Welcomes a New Commander

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo before Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3CAB flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. The ceremony marked a new chapter for the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, which provides critical air assault and support operations throughout the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 13:29
    Photo ID: 8996340
    VIRIN: 250425-A-XI851-3183
    Resolution: 6158x4105
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
