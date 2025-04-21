3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, bow their heads during the invocation at Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3CAB flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. The Kentucky native previously commanded the elite 2nd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the "Night Stalkers." (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)