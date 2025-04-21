Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division salute for the National Anthem and a flyover during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. Harless, who is a decorated officer, has earned two Bronze Stars and three Meritorious Service Medals during his distinguished career. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 13:24
|Photo ID:
|8996344
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-XI851-4864
|Resolution:
|5229x3486
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.