3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division salute for the National Anthem and a flyover during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. Harless, who is a decorated officer, has earned two Bronze Stars and three Meritorious Service Medals during his distinguished career. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)