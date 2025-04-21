Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division salute for the National Anthem and a flyover during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. Harless, who is a decorated officer, has earned two Bronze Stars and three Meritorious Service Medals during his distinguished career. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 13:24
    Photo ID: 8996344
    VIRIN: 250425-A-XI851-4864
    Resolution: 5229x3486
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Welcomes a New Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download