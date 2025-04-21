3rd Combat Aviation Brigade welcomes a new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division fire 13 cannon rounds in honor of Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, Commanding General of 3rd ID, who was in attendance during Col. Robert B. Harless’ assumption of command ceremony at the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade flight line at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2025. His military career includes multiple deployments supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom as an MH-47G pilot. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)