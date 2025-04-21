MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Civilians with various units stationed on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, take part in an award ceremony at the Sonoran Pueblo on MCAS Yuma, April 22, 2025. This award ceremony was done in recognition of the outstanding work done by the many civilian contractors stationed on MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)