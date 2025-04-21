Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service [Image 17 of 18]

    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines and Civilians with various units stationed on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, take part in an award ceremony at the Sonoran Pueblo on MCAS Yuma, April 22, 2025. This award ceremony was done in recognition of the outstanding work done by the many civilian contractors stationed on MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 18:01
    Photo ID: 8995251
    VIRIN: 250422-M-EN170-1025
    Resolution: 6510x4340
    Size: 22.34 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Civilian
    Morale
    Appreciation
    Contractors
    Unit Readiness
    Years of Service

