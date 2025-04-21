MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) yuma, presents an award to Bret Stoddard, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Stoddard was awarded in recognition of ten years of service in the Government of the United States of America. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)