U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) yuma, presents an award to Sandra Carter, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Carter was awarded in recognition of thirty years of service in the Government of the United States of America. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8995247
|VIRIN:
|250422-M-EN170-1019
|Resolution:
|4644x3715
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.