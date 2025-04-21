MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) yuma, presents an award to Sandra Carter, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Carter was awarded in recognition of thirty years of service in the Government of the United States of America. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)