U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) yuma, presents an award to John Page, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Page was awarded in recognition of twenty-five years of service in the Government of the United States of America. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8995245
|VIRIN:
|250422-M-EN170-1017
|Resolution:
|4142x4142
|Size:
|9.23 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.