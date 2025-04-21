MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) yuma, presents an award to John Page, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Page was awarded in recognition of twenty-five years of service in the Government of the United States of America. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)