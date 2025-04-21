Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service [Image 18 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, gives his final remarks following an award ceremony held at the Sonoran Pueblo on MCAS Yuma, April 22, 2025. This award ceremony was done in recognition of the outstanding work done by the many civilian contractors stationed on MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 18:01
    Photo ID: 8995252
    VIRIN: 250422-M-EN170-1026
    Resolution: 5635x3757
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Morale
    Appreciation
    Contractors
    Unit Readiness
    Years of Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download