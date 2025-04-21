MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, gives his final remarks following an award ceremony held at the Sonoran Pueblo on MCAS Yuma, April 22, 2025. This award ceremony was done in recognition of the outstanding work done by the many civilian contractors stationed on MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)