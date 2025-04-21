MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marvin Hudnall, left, a civilian contractor for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, gives a speech after being awarded a Certificate of Appreciation at the Sonoran Pueblo on MCAS Yuma, April 22, 2025. Hudnall was recognized for being the 2025 Employee of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)