MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, presents a certificate of appreciation to Marvin Hudnall, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Hudnall was recognized for being the 2025 Employee of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)