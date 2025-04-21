Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service [Image 15 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, presents a certificate of appreciation to Marvin Hudnall, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Hudnall was recognized for being the 2025 Employee of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 18:01
    Photo ID: 8995249
    VIRIN: 250422-M-EN170-1023
    Resolution: 3390x4238
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service
    MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Morale
    Appreciation
    Contractors
    Unit Readiness
    Years of Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download