MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Jason Davey, right, sergeant major, both Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, present a Certificate of Appreciation to Marvin Hudnall, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Hudnall was awarded for being the 2025 Employee of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)