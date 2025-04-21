MCAS Yuma Civilians Awarded for Their Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared Stone, left, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) yuma, presents an award to Michael Bernard, a civilian contractor for MCAS Yuma, at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, April 22, 2025. Bernard was awarded in recognition of fifteen years of service in the Government of the United States of America. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)