Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division remove the spare tire from an M1089 Medium Tactical Vehicle Wrecker during in-processing at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site (MDRS), Feb. 28, 2025. The vehicle, being towed as part of its lateral transfer, is among thousands processed through the Schofield MDRS to support the Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) efforts. Operated by Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii under the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, the MDRS enables equipment divestiture and modernization across the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
