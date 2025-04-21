Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – A Soldier supports the inspection and processing of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site (MDRS), Feb. 28, 2025. Operated by Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii, a subordinate unit of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, the MDRS enables Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E), accelerating equipment divestiture and unit readiness across the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
