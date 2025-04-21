Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific [Image 21 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – A Soldier supports the inspection and processing of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site (MDRS), Feb. 28, 2025. Operated by Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii, a subordinate unit of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, the MDRS enables Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E), accelerating equipment divestiture and unit readiness across the Indo-Pacific.

    (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 20:46
    Photo ID: 8988415
    VIRIN: 250228-A-PW042-2073
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific [Image 22 of 22], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific
    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    MDRS
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    MDRS ARMYSUSTAINMENTCOMMAND ASC AMC LOGISTICS MODERNIZATION

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download