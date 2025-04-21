Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Carlos Torres, a Department of the Army civilian assigned to the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site (MDRS), conducts a quality assurance review on a tactical vehicle slated for lateral transfer, Feb. 28, 2025. In the background, a Soldier supports the movement and inspection of vehicles alongside Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii personnel. Operated by Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii, a subordinate unit of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, the MDRS enables Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E), a key enabler of Army modernization and readiness in the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
