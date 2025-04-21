Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Aaron DeCapua | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – A Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division...... read more read more Photo By Aaron DeCapua | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – A Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division (right) turns in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protective masks at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site (MDRS), Jan. 16, 2025. An employee from Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii assists with paperwork review during the intake process. Operated by the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, the MDRS supports Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) efforts and the 25th Infantry Division’s “Lightning Purge” initiative to accelerate modernization across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – At the heart of U.S. Army modernization and readiness in the Indo-Pacific, the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site MDRS at Schofield Barracks has accelerated the Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) and enabled materiel readiness at scale.



An MDRS is a designated logistics node where excess equipment is received, inspected, and processed for lateral transfer, repair, or disposal, and then moved to units in need or cleared from the Army's inventory.



The MDRS is operated by the Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii—a logistics unit supporting Army forces across the Indo-Pacific and a subordinate to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Army Sustainment Command in the Indo-Pacific. The Schofield MDRS has served as a critical logistics hub to divest, redistribute, or repair excess and obsolete equipment. MDRS primarily supports the 25th Infantry Division, the Army’s forward-deployed, rapid-response light infantry division, known as the “Tropic Lightning” Division. By eliminating logistical burdens, MDRS enables these lightfighters to focus on battlefield readiness and modernization across the theater.



“The MDRS plays a critical role in improving unit readiness and sustainment across the Indo-Pacific region,” said Jason Henry, installation supply division chief, AFSBn-Hawaii. “Instead of excess equipment languishing in Hawaii, MDRS identifies serviceable and reparable equipment and rapidly transfers them to units facing shortages across the Pacific.”



These lateral transfers support forward-positioned forces in Korea and Japan in accordance with Army Sustainment Command and 8th Theater Sustainment Command directives. The result is a more agile and lethal force, unburdened by obsolete systems and enabled by redistribution.



“402nd AFSB instituted a measure of effectiveness that focused on not only the induction rate, but the rate at which equipment then flowed out of the MDRS and on to final destination,” said Ed Kasper, brigade support operations supply management specialist. “This resulted in clearing out equipment at the site and allowing for future surge operations.”



A Theater-Wide Push for Readiness

In early 2025, MDRS operations entered a new phase—what Army Sustainment Command, the higher headquarters for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, and U.S. Army Pacific described as a strategic push to transform excess into combat power. Driven by modernization timelines, units across Hawaii are actively turning in legacy equipment in record volumes. The goal: streamline inventories, enable new capabilities and posture the Army for contested operations in the Indo-Pacific.



This theater-wide surge in R2E operations reflects renewed urgency from Army Materiel Command (AMC)—the Army’s lead materiel integrator and the higher headquarters of Army Sustainment Command. Through this chain, AMC drives strategic readiness across the Army Materiel Enterprise, with units like the 402nd AFSB delivering results on the ground throughout the Indo-Pacific. The Schofield MDRS has emerged as a model site—proving how accountable equipment divestiture can empower frontline forces.



Unique in the Pacific

Unlike continental U.S. MDRS locations, Schofield must move equipment across vast ocean distances—not only back to the mainland, but often two to four times farther to reach final destinations across the Pacific. At a minimum, it's Approximately 2,300 nautical miles to the continental U.S., but movements deeper into the Indo-Pacific—to places like Australia, the Philippines, or Palau—can quadruple that distance. With no highways or rail networks spanning the ocean, every move requires precision coordination, contracted lift, and extended lead times. These realities define the unique sustainment environment in which Schofield MDRS operates.



“While the Schofield Barracks MDRS enjoys a prime location on Oahu, this geographically isolated setting presents unique logistical hurdles,” said Henry. “Our location necessitates costly and complex air or sea lift operations to move equipment to its final destination.”



"To mitigate these challenges, the battalion leverages bulk transportation requests, collaborates closely with Defense Logistics Agency-Disposition Services, and maintains real-time coordination with gaining units to minimize delays and reduce redundant shipments. Through persistent engagement with partners and proactive movement planning, the team ensures that equipment divestiture remains both accountable and cost-effective despite the region’s logistical constraints."



Metrics That Matter

Since December 2024, more than 5,000 pieces of equipment have been inducted through the Schofield MDRS. But raw numbers tell only part of the story. The team tracks key metrics like “time to receipt” to ensure gaining units confirm shipments promptly, maintaining accountability and operational readiness.

Weekly reviews of in-transit equipment help identify delays early, troubleshoot issues and sustain forward momentum across the region.



Partnership-Driven Success

The MDRS operates through an integrated approach: government oversight paired with contractor execution. Contractors serve as the backbone of day-to-day operations, conducting inspections, coordinating transportation and managing documentation with speed and precision.



“Contractors play an absolutely essential role at the MDRS,” Henry said. “While government personnel provide oversight, our contractors are the ones who execute the vast majority of the hands-on work.”

That partnership extends to operational units, including the 25th Infantry Division—whose formations have seen tangible benefits from MDRS integration.



“The MDRS has proven to be a key enabler for transformation and modernization efforts across the division,” said Col. John Abella, chief of sustainment and G4 for the 25th Infantry Division. “It allows our formations to shed legacy systems quickly, turn in excess equipment without delay and prepare for new capabilities without being bogged down by outdated gear. We are rapidly unburdening the Lightfighter, ultimately making our formations lighter and more lethal.”



Leaning Forward Through Innovation

In support of ongoing operations, the MDRS is aligning with Army Materiel Command’s push for digital modernization. Schofield’s MDRS team is working to implement Army Vantage—a cloud-based analytics platform powered by some of the most advanced big data architecture in the Department of Defense—to automate data reporting, reduce manual data calls, and deliver real-time sustainment insights to decision-makers.



“The MDRS at Schofield has embraced Lean Six Sigma principles—a data-driven methodology focused on efficiency and quality—to optimize operations,” Henry said. “By embedding a supply technician from the Installation Supply Support Activity directly at MDRS, we significantly expedited property transfers and reduced delays.”



Command Perspective

“By unburdening our supported commands of excess equipment, we give them the freedom to focus on warfighter readiness,” said Col. Courtney Sugai, commander of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade. “The 402nd is here to enable the supported command to train for combat. The MDRS is a vehicle for unburdening commanders of equipment that is slowing them down and consuming time and manpower that could be used for training.”



Sustainment That Enables Combat Power

The Schofield MDRS is more than a logistics site—it has served as a launchpad for Army modernization in the Indo-Pacific. Amid the Army’s current emphasis on divestiture and redistribution, the 402nd AFSB and its MDRS teams have proven that sustainment isn’t just support—it’s a strategic advantage.