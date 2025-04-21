Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Equipment slated for divestiture and lateral transfer is staged for inspection inside the warehouse at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site (MDRS), Feb. 26, 2025. Operated by Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii under the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, the MDRS streamlines Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) operations, allowing units across Hawaii to unburden legacy equipment and accelerate modernization priorities.
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
