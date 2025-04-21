Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific [Image 19 of 22]

    Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Equipment slated for divestiture and lateral transfer is staged for inspection inside the warehouse at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site (MDRS), Feb. 26, 2025. Operated by Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii under the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, the MDRS streamlines Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) operations, allowing units across Hawaii to unburden legacy equipment and accelerate modernization priorities.

    (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 20:46
    Photo ID: 8988410
    VIRIN: 250226-A-PW042-2069
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    This work, Accelerating Readiness: Schofield MDRS Drives Modernization in the Indo-Pacific [Image 22 of 22], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    MDRS
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    MDRS ARMYSUSTAINMENTCOMMAND ASC AMC LOGISTICS MODERNIZATION

