378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing takes to the skies during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025. The exercise strengthens U.S. and coalition forces' ability to operate together, enhancing regional security and ensuring a credible, ready force in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)