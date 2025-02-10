378th AEW Pilots Meet with Host Nation Pilots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing meet with host nation pilots during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2025. The exercise enhances operational readiness, strengthens regional cooperation, and underscores the U.S. commitment to maintaining a credible force while valuing strong partnerships in the region. (Courtesy photo)