378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing launches during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2025. The exercise fosters operational integration, fortifies regional partnerships, and highlights the U.S. commitment to sustaining a reliable force that ensures security and deters aggression in a fluid security environment. (Courtesy photo)