378th AEW Pilots Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

U.S. Air Force pilots from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing pose with host nation pilots during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2025. The photo symbolizes the strong partnership and collaboration between U.S. and host nation forces, reinforcing regional security and interoperability during the exercise. (Courtesy Photo)
