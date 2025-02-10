378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing launches during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2025. This joint exercise fosters enhanced cooperation, builds operational readiness, and affirms the U.S. commitment to a formidable presence capable of ensuring stability and security in a dynamic region. (Courtesy photo)
