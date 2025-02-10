Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th AEW Pilots Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory [Image 13 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    378th AEW Pilots Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

    KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force pilots from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing return from a training mission during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2025. This exercise underscores the U.S. commitment to fostering long-term cooperation and building mutual trust with regional allies to ensure a secure and resilient force. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 02:50
    Photo ID: 8865226
    VIRIN: 250122-F-DG301-5510
    Resolution: 7571x5221
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th AEW Pilots Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th EOSS Air Traffic Controllers Train During Exercise Spears of Victory
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Collaborate on Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Collaborate on Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Collaborate on Landing Zone Training
    378th ECS and Royal Air Force Troops Exchange Communications Expertise
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory
    378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory
    378th AEW Pilots Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory
    378th AEW Pilots Meet with Host Nation Pilots
    378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory
    378th AEW Pilots Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory
    378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory
    378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory
    378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Spears of Victory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download