378th AEW Pilots Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

U.S. Air Force pilots from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing return from a training mission during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2025. This exercise underscores the U.S. commitment to fostering long-term cooperation and building mutual trust with regional allies to ensure a secure and resilient force. (Courtesy photo)
