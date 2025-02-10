Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training [Image 9 of 19]

    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

    KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Hasenauer, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, teaches an Introduction to Landing Zones course at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. The course equips air traffic controllers with the skills needed to establish alternate landing zones when the primary one is inoperable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

