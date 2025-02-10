378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Hasenauer, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, teaches an Introduction to Landing Zones course at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. The course equips air traffic controllers with the skills needed to establish alternate landing zones when the primary one is inoperable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)