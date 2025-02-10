378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conduct joint training with Coalition partners during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2025. The U.S. values its shared commitment and close cooperation with coalition allies and partners, which has enhanced the collective ability to counter a range of regional threats as a unified fighting force. (Courtesy photo)