378th AEW F-16 Fighting Falcons Enhance Readiness in Spears of Victory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing participate in joint operations with Coalition forces during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships, improves operational interoperability, and underscores the U.S. dedication to a credible military presence capable of deterring and defending in a rapidly evolving security landscape. (Courtesy photo)