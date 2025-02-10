U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Holloway, a 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, conducts the Introduction to Land Zones course for host nation partners during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2025. The exercise strengthens strategic partnerships with Coalition allies and regional partners, enhancing force beddown at forward-operating locations to enable decentralized execution of combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 02:56
|Photo ID:
|8865222
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-DG904-4716
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|12.61 MB
|Location:
|KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.