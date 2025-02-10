378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Holloway, a 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, conducts the Introduction to Land Zones course for host nation partners during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2025. The exercise strengthens strategic partnerships with Coalition allies and regional partners, enhancing force beddown at forward-operating locations to enable decentralized execution of combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)