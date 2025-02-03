SIBUTU PASSAGE (Feb. 6, 2025) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) transit the Sibutu Passage Feb. 6, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 04:15
|Photo ID:
|8863436
|VIRIN:
|250206-N-FH842-1197
|Resolution:
|3313x2209
|Size:
|797.99 KB
|Location:
|SULU SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Sibutu Passage [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Brianna Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.