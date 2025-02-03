Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait

BALABAC STRAIT (Feb. 5, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), right, and USS Sterett (DDG 104), left, transit the Balabac Strait in formation with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), middle, Feb. 5, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 04:15
|Photo ID:
|8863428
|VIRIN:
|250205-N-BT947-1034
|Resolution:
|3500x2333
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
