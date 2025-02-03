Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 16 of 31]

    USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2025) - Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Richard Afriyie, of Boston, conducts maintenance on a fuel pump aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Feb. 4, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)

