USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2025) - Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Richard Afriyie, of Boston, conducts maintenance on a fuel pump aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Feb. 4, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)