USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2025) - An MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Feb. 4, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)