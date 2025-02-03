Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BALABAC STRAIT (Feb. 5, 2025) Lt. j.g. Christian Hall, checks a radar display while standing watch as the junior officer of the deck while transiting the Balabac Strait aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) Feb. 5, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)