BALABAC STRAIT (Feb. 5, 2025) Lt. j.g. Christian Hall, checks a radar display while standing watch as the junior officer of the deck while transiting the Balabac Strait aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) Feb. 5, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8863420
|VIRIN:
|250205-N-BT947-1014
|Resolution:
|3500x2800
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.