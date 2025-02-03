Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Sibutu Passage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SIBUTU PASSAGE (Feb. 6, 2025) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Gerell Burno, of Reisterstown, Md., conducts preventative maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) while transiting the Sibutu Passage Feb. 6, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)