    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Sibutu Passage [Image 26 of 31]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Sibutu Passage

    SULU SEA

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Walker 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SIBUTU PASSAGE (Feb. 6, 2025) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Gerell Burno, of Reisterstown, Md., conducts preventative maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) while transiting the Sibutu Passage Feb. 6, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 04:15
    Photo ID: 8863431
    VIRIN: 250206-N-FH842-1067
    Resolution: 3363x2242
    Size: 678.6 KB
    Location: SULU SEA
    This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Sibutu Passage [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Brianna Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sulu Sea

    USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE
    Sibutu Passage

