Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 5, 2025) Seaman Calvin Longmore stands watch as a lookout aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) while transiting the Balabac Strait Feb. 5, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)