    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait [Image 24 of 31]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    BALABAC STRAIT (Feb. 5, 2025) Seaman Calvin Longmore stands the lookout watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) while transiting the Balabac Strait Feb. 5, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 04:15
    Photo ID: 8863429
    VIRIN: 250205-N-BT947-1049
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea

    USS Princeton (CG 59)

