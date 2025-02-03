Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BALABAC STRAIT (Feb. 5, 2025) Seaman Calvin Longmore stands the lookout watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) while transiting the Balabac Strait Feb. 5, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)